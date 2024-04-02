Tuesday, April 2, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas Children's Advocacy Center
DCAC Brings Back Pinwheels of Hope

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments , , ,

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) has brought back its Pinwheels of Hope initiative this month to raise awareness of child abuse.

The initiative, presented by Comerica, aims to put pinwheel signs in yards across Dallas County throughout April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The pinwheel is the emblem for DCAC and a national symbol of joy and hope to child abuse victims and their families. 

Funds raised from purchases of Pinwheels of Hope yard signs will fuel the mission of DCAC, which was able to provide justice and restore hope to over 13,000 child victims and their family members last year. Click HERE to learn more or to order a Pinwheels of Hope yard sign.

