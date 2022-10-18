Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas Announces New Council President

Joseph Manogue has been announced as the new council president of the Society of Vincent de Paul of North Texas.

In addition to his role with the Society, he also serves in the following capacities:

Treasurer of the Dallas Diocesan Council of SVDP

President of the Dallas SVDP Charitable Pharmacy Board

President of the Dallas SVDP St. Vincent Center Board in Lancaster

Board member of the Dallas SVDP Thrift Stores Board

Founding Chairman of the National SVDP Foundation

Treasurer of National SVDP Stores Board

Former President and Treasurer of the Christ the King SVDP Conference in Dallas.

Serves on the Dallas CASA Board, Dallas CASA Endowment Board, and the Capital for Kids Board in Dallas

Manogue is also the managing director and treasurer of Maverick Capital Ltd. focused on structuring, pricing, and documenting Maverick’s financing, foreign exchange, and derivative transactions while also holding global asset/liability management responsibility and daily management of global counterparty risk.

For more information about the Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas, visit the organization’s website.