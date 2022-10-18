Half Price Books Supports Alcuin School Through Fundraiser, Receptions

Half Price Books is partnering with Alcuin School to support its annual book fair.

The bookstore will donate 10% of all sales from the Preston Village store to Alcuin School from 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 through the end of the day Friday, Oct. 21.

There will also be two receptions commemorating the school’s November book fair: an evening reception with wine and light bites from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and a parents and friends coffee morning from 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Half Price Books has supported Alcuin School since 2014, and Half Price Books CEO Sharon Anderson Wright is a former Alcuin parent and board member.

“Half Price Books has been a longtime supporter of the wonderful teachers and students at Alcuin School,” Wright said. “We are excited to host these events at our Half Price Books Preston Village location and hope the community will join us in support of the school.”