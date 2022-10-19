Lady Scots Clinch 7-6A Volleyball Crown

For the past several weeks, Highland Park’s dominance has been turning the race for the District 7-6A volleyball title into a mere formality.

The Lady Scots clinched that championship on Tuesday with a sweep of Richardson Berkner, extending their winning streak to 15 matches overall — with just one set dropped during that span.

Having clinched a top seed in the upcoming Region I playoffs, HP has two matches remaining in the regular season, including a trip to Richardson on Friday followed by the home finale on Oct. 25 against Irving MacArthur.

After that, the Lady Scots (36-2, 12-0) have scheduled a playoff warmup match against Dripping Springs for Oct. 28 in Waco. Postseason play will begin with a bi-district match on Oct. 31 against Arlington Lamar.