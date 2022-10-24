Monday, October 24, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 17-23

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PAINT PROBLEM

Arrested at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 22: a mischief maker spray-painted a Mercedes E350 parked in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Sewanee Avenue and Cornell Avenue.

Reported at 1 p.m.: a malefactor took a mailbox key left in its lock outside a home in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue.

18 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a Nissan work van trying to make a U-turn in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive at 12:55 p.m. and fled the scene without leaving information after initially stopping to check on the driver of the van. 

Arrested at 8:12 p.m.: A 50 year old accused of indecent exposure in Highland Park Village

A reckless driver rear-ended a Ford Edge that was stopped in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive at 8:55 p.m. and took photos of the driver’s license and insurance information but didn’t send them to the driver of the Ford Edge as promised.

19 Wednesday

Arrested at midnight: a 24 year old accused of driving without a valid license and running a stop sign at the intersection of Airline Road and Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 4:14 p.m.: A sneaky stealer took a briefcase containing credit cards, a passport, a MacBook Pro, and more from an Audi S5 parked outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, then used one of the cards to charge $5,000 at Neiman Marcus. 

20 Thursday

A jerk took a Trek bicycle left outside Armstrong Elementary in the 3600 block of Cornell Avenue before 8 a.m.

A burglar got into a garage in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane before 1:34 p.m., and a Trek bicycle, a Mongoose bicycle, and a shopping cart were found in a nearby alley. 

Reported at 2:41 p.m.: a swindler used the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue to open a checking account. 

Reported at 5:50 p.m.: a thief took 14 pieces of jewelry from a home in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive

22 Saturday

Road rage: a jerk punched and damaged a window of a Lexus 350 at Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue before 8:07 p.m. after a spat with the driver of another vehicle.

23 Sunday

Arrested at 5:39 p.m.: a 26 year old accused of driving without a license, disregarding a traffic control device, and for warrants in the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive.

Arrested at 8:40 p.m.: a 27 year old accused of disorderly conduct and public intoxication in Highland Park Village

Arrested at 8:44 p.m.: a 28 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in Highland Park Village

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday 

Reported at 6:42 a.m.: a crook took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra parked in the 4200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. Two more pricey parts were taken from another Toyota Tundra in the 4400 block of Purdue Street before 9 a.m.

Robbers took products from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane after pushing and hitting store staff at 8:35 p.m.

18 Tuesday

A stealer drove off in a Ford F250 parked in the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue before 8 a.m.

19 Wednesday

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra in the 4000 block of Hanover Street before 4:36 a.m.

Reported at 9:37 a.m.: a scammer made fraudulent charges at Cebolla Fine Flowers in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane

21 Friday

Reported at 8:04 a.m.: a stealer took a catalytic converter from a Chevrolet Equinox in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue.

A thief took a passport and two additional documents from a home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue before noon. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *