Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 17-23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PAINT PROBLEM

Arrested at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 22: a mischief maker spray-painted a Mercedes E350 parked in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Sewanee Avenue and Cornell Avenue.

Reported at 1 p.m.: a malefactor took a mailbox key left in its lock outside a home in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue.

18 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a Nissan work van trying to make a U-turn in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive at 12:55 p.m. and fled the scene without leaving information after initially stopping to check on the driver of the van.

Arrested at 8:12 p.m.: A 50 year old accused of indecent exposure in Highland Park Village.

A reckless driver rear-ended a Ford Edge that was stopped in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive at 8:55 p.m. and took photos of the driver’s license and insurance information but didn’t send them to the driver of the Ford Edge as promised.

19 Wednesday

Arrested at midnight: a 24 year old accused of driving without a valid license and running a stop sign at the intersection of Airline Road and Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 4:14 p.m.: A sneaky stealer took a briefcase containing credit cards, a passport, a MacBook Pro, and more from an Audi S5 parked outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, then used one of the cards to charge $5,000 at Neiman Marcus.

20 Thursday

A jerk took a Trek bicycle left outside Armstrong Elementary in the 3600 block of Cornell Avenue before 8 a.m.

A burglar got into a garage in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane before 1:34 p.m., and a Trek bicycle, a Mongoose bicycle, and a shopping cart were found in a nearby alley.

Reported at 2:41 p.m.: a swindler used the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue to open a checking account.

Reported at 5:50 p.m.: a thief took 14 pieces of jewelry from a home in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive.

22 Saturday

Road rage: a jerk punched and damaged a window of a Lexus 350 at Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue before 8:07 p.m. after a spat with the driver of another vehicle.

23 Sunday

Arrested at 5:39 p.m.: a 26 year old accused of driving without a license, disregarding a traffic control device, and for warrants in the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive.

Arrested at 8:40 p.m.: a 27 year old accused of disorderly conduct and public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 8:44 p.m.: a 28 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

Reported at 6:42 a.m.: a crook took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra parked in the 4200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. Two more pricey parts were taken from another Toyota Tundra in the 4400 block of Purdue Street before 9 a.m.

Robbers took products from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane after pushing and hitting store staff at 8:35 p.m.

18 Tuesday

A stealer drove off in a Ford F250 parked in the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue before 8 a.m.

19 Wednesday

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra in the 4000 block of Hanover Street before 4:36 a.m.

Reported at 9:37 a.m.: a scammer made fraudulent charges at Cebolla Fine Flowers in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

21 Friday

Reported at 8:04 a.m.: a stealer took a catalytic converter from a Chevrolet Equinox in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue.

A thief took a passport and two additional documents from a home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue before noon.