Heckler, Hudson to Run for HP at State

Highland Park will send two runners to the Class 6A girls state cross country meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock.

Maddie Heckler and Charlotte Hudson each qualified for state with top 20 finishes at the Region I meet on Saturday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

The Lady Scots will be represented at the state meet for the 48th consecutive season, which includes each year since the UIL began sponsoring girls cross country in 1975.

On Saturday, Heckler completed the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 42 seconds to cross the line in 11th place, while Hudson was three seconds behind in 14th place. They advanced to state because they were among the top 10 finishers on non-qualifying teams.

It will be the first appearance at the state meet for Heckler, a freshman who has been among the top runners for HP all season. Hudson, the only senior to run at regionals for HP, will make her fourth appearance. She finished 34th as a sophomore and 32nd last year at the 5A level.

The Lady Scots were fifth in the team standings at the regional meet. Flower Mound edged Southlake Carroll for the title.

The HP boys do not have any state qualifiers. The Scots were led at regionals by junior William Jaudes in 60th place. Jesuit Dallas junior Charlie Thornton was 39th overall.