‘Person of Interest’ in Nails-In-Roadways Incidents Arrested in Collin County

Plano police Oct. 24 arrested a Grand Prairie man that Univesity Park police say is a “person of interest” in a string of incidents of nails being left on roadways during the last several weeks.

Kevin Genter PHOTO: Courtesy Plano Police Department

Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, for allegedly firing gunshots from a four-door sedan in the parking lot of the Toyota headquarters in Plano Oct. 22.

Plano police say Toyota security staff believe Genter’s vehicle matched one they’d seen someone dropping nails from across the Toyota parking lot Oct. 20 and 21.

Genter was arrested on a complaint of deadly conduct.

Plano police, University Park police, the Highland Park Department of Public Safety, and SMU police have ongoing investigations, and Plano police say additional charges may be brought.