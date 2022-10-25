Reunion Tower New Restaurant to Come Spring 2023

Reunion Tower has a new steak and seafood concept set to open in spring 2023: Crown Block.

Hunt Realty Investments is introducing the new restaurant in partnership with Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla of Las Vegas based Blau + Associates. The pair is a husband-wife duo who are James Beard Award nominated hospitality industry veterans.

“When looking for the ultimate restaurant partner for Reunion Tower, these two hospitality industry veterans [Blau and Canteenwalla] stood out with more than three decades of global, guest-driven success and experience,” Hunt Realty CEO Chris Kleinert said. “Dining at Crown Block will be unequivocally as iconic as Reunion Tower itself.”

Crown Block will offer a culinary experience designed to surpass the typical steakhouse with an approachable, stylish environment celebrating all things seared, grilled, and roasted. Menu options will include a sushi and chilled seafood display, a dessert bar with pastry chefs in action, and a Prime Steak program with offerings such as prime beef, Texas wagyu, and Japanese A5 wagyu, among other selections.

“Kim and I discovered our love of Dallas and instantly felt welcome with the world-famous Texas hospitality,” Blau said. “We are excited to bring our longstanding philosophy drawing from the culture, landscape, and culinary traditions of the region to partner with the Hunt family on this exciting new endeavor for the city.”

Crown Block will be home at the top floor of Reunion Tower and will also offer an event space on the 17th floor that can fit 175 seated guests or 250 standing.

“From the start, identifying the perfect restaurant partner for Reunion Tower was essential,” Kleinert said. “The overall experience that Elizabeth, Kim, and their Crown Block team are going to deliver will ensure Reunion Tower’s legacy and strong connection with the city continues for years to come.”

For more information about Crown Block and updates leading up to the grand opening, visit CrownBlockDallas.com or Instagram @CrownBlockDallas.