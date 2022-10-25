Tour the Kips Bay Decorator Show House – Virtually

Miss the Kips Bay Decorator Show House during its shortened run? Decor enthusiasts can watch a virtual tour from the comfort of home.

The virtual tour is free, but donations are encouraged. To access the virtual tour visit this website.

“Our objective is to not just produce a documentary of the Show House but to provide an experience that will engage and thrill you, the viewer,” a website for the event reads. You will understand and enjoy the Show House tour by viewing the visuals in conjunction with hearing the designers describe his or her vision. The information tags and designer stories will provide an element that you would not necessarily get by touring in-person.”

‘As we previously reported, the tour was shortened this year from its planned one-month run to four days.