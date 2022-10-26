Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 17-23

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FLOORED!

The flooring was stolen from a construction site in the 5100 block of Kelsey Road before 9:05 a.m. Oct. 20.

17 Monday

A woman’s car window was stolen, and then property was stolen from her car before 10:33 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Royal.

Stolen before 2:51 p.m.: a woman’s 2022 Chevy Silverado from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Before 5:35 p.m., a woman’s property was stolen by an unknown thief who entered her car in the parking lot of Preston Oaks.

A door lock was broken at NorthPark Center before 10:15 p.m.

A man flashed his genitals at a doorbell camera in the 3700 block of Shorecrest Drive before 11:33 p.m. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and a used meth pipe.

18 Tuesday

Someone entered a woman’s car and stole from it in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 3:12 p.m.

A woman’s vehicle was damaged before 7:18 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lafayette Way.

Reported before 10:48 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 5800 block of Royal Lane.

A man’s property was damaged in the 8000 block of Hillcrest Avenue at an undisclosed time.

19 Wednesday

A burglar stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center before 12:12 a.m.

Damaged before 1:26 a.m.: property at a store in Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Before 3:37 p.m., a man’s catalytic converter was stolen from his car in the 5500 block of West Amherst Avenue.

A man was bit by a dog before 5:23 p.m. at Fairwood Apartments.

Someone who received a criminal trespass warning was found to be intoxicated by an illegal substance at NorthPark Center before 6:52 p.m.

Before 7:58 p.m., a woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

At an unlisted time, someone tried to steal a man’s pickup truck from NorthPark Center.

20 Thursday

Abandoned property was reported before 6:33 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 8:35 a.m.: a woman’s property from a home in the 6200 block of Joyce Way.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 9:08 a.m. in the 5700 block of Berkshire Lane.

Before 10:09 a.m., a woman’s property was stolen from her car parked at Preston Forest.

Someone stole a man’s property then fled before 10:31 a.m. in the 7400 block of Meadow Road.

Stolen before 1:30 p.m.: a woman’s property from her vehicle parked in the 7100 block of Eudora Drive.

Before 1:43 p.m., a woman’s car was stolen from NorthPark Center.

A woman’s vehicle was damaged in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 5:12 p.m.

21 Friday

Stolen before 5:21 p.m.: a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

A criminal trespass warning was issued to an unwelcome guest at NorthPark Center before 8:10 p.m.

An unknown burglar damaged a woman’s car and stole her stuff before 8:40 p.m. in a parking lot at the intersection of West Lovers Lane and Inwood Road.

At an unlisted time, a man’s property was stolen at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

22 Saturday

Vandalized before 9:53 a.m.: a woman’s mailbox and stand in the 6800 block of Greenwich Lane.

Before 8:24 p.m., an unknown damager broke the rear passenger window of a woman’s car at the southwest corner of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Preston Road.

A drunk driver was involved in a crash in the 3700 block of West Northwest Highway before 9:04 p.m.

An unknown burglar entered a woman’s car and stole from it before 9:06 p.m. at the southwest corner of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Preston Road.

Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 5100 block of West Hanover Avenue.

At an unlisted time, someone stole from Alcuin School.

23 Sunday

Reckless drivers were observed racing in the 4700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway before 2:04 a.m.

A car was facing the wrong direction in the 12900 block of Inwood Road before 2:59 a.m.

A drunk driver was caught before 6:02 a.m. in the 9500 block of Dallas North Tollway.

Before 8:30 a.m., an unknown thief entered a woman’s unlocked truck and stole from it in the 5600 block of Lobello Drive.

A firearm found on the side of the road in the 3900 block of Capps Drive was reported before 10:07 a.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 3:05 p.m.

In the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview Apartments, an unknown burglar entered a man’s car and stole from it before 5:51 p.m.

An unknown burglar forced a rear bedroom door open and stole items without consent before 5:52 p.m. in the 5600 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

A public drunk was caught before 8:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of Inwood Road.

Before 8:32 p.m., a driver under the influence was busted in the 5000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

The rear back window of a man’s car was damaged before 9:38 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A lingerer saw a home was unlocked in the 4800 block of Dorset Road then entered before 10:57 p.m.