Whether You’re Into Classic or Cool, Philadelphia Delivers

With working travelers back on the road and Texas young athletes showing more interest than ever in lacrosse, a sport with Northeastern roots, Philadelphia has become a popular place for Dallasites to spend a few days.

From cheesesteaks to the Constitution, this manageable yet magical city has passionate people ready to welcome you. However, there’s still a catch: Planning the perfect trip involves a beautiful balance of old and new.

And whether your dream day involves cobblestone streets and historical walking tours or enjoying a spa day followed by great eats and an Eagles game (the Cowboys play there on Oct. 16), the options are endless.

Stay: Every now and then, a hotel that truly wows even the most seasoned traveler comes along. That is the case with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center. Highlights include a 57th-floor infinity-edge pool, the gym of all hotel gyms, food by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, jaw-dropping floral by Jeff Leatham, and, most importantly, that old-school hospitality that reminds you that superior customer service is not dead, albeit hard to find. Rooms start at $817 a night, and if you’re looking for a sign to splurge on a hotel, take this as one in shining stage lights. This is not just a place to stay; this is a place to experience.

Eat: Whether this is your inaugural or 10th trek to Philly, Parc, a tribute to the beloved French bistro, is a must. Whether you’re diving into the bubbling bliss that is its onion soup gratinée or sharing a plate of Saturday’s rack of lamb Du Jour, you’ll be a smitten kitten with a champagne buzz by the time the check comes (and that’s a promise). Once you’ve scratched your “must eat at a Philly institution itch,” you’ll feel better about hitting up the newer hot spots like Alpen Rose by Michael Schulson. This vibey candlelit speakeasy is easy to miss but impossible to forget. Vegetarian? Check out Vedge, where James Beard-nominated Chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby make vegetables (not meat substitutes) the star of its plant-based menu. From stuffed avocados to eggplant braciola and spicy dan dan noodles, we dare you to miss meat after dining here.

Do: Depends. If this is a work trip and you happen to be a member of Dallas’ Park House, enjoy reciprocity at Philly’s hot, new Fitler Club, where business and pleasure can exist simultaneously via food and beverage, wellness, and 34,000 square feet of workspace with office suites. Get to have some fun? Philly adores its sports teams. Pick an in-season pro sport and enjoy. Sprinkle in history with the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and other sites within America’s “most historic square mile.” And get your culture via a stroll through the Philadelphia Museum of Art, because if you didn’t visit the Rocky statue and run up and down the stairs pretending to be in tip-top fighting shape, did you even really visit Philly?

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, located in the heart of Center City, is a great home base for work or play. (Photos: Christian Horan)

Four Seasons Hotel

Independence Hall is one of many sites dating back to the birth of this nation. (Photo: R. Kennedy)

