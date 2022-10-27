DUC Boats Compete at Head of the Charles

Dallas United Crew, which includes several athletes from the Park Cities, sent two boats to the recent Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston.

DUC’s Youth Varsity Girls were the only representatives of USRowing’s Central Region in the Eights race, with regional rivals opting to race smaller team boats. DUC placed 53rd of 89 entries.

In the Youth Varsity Boys Eight race, DUC finished 32nd in a field of 90 boats. With a preferred starting position over their USRowing Central Region competitors, DUC held the fastest time through the first half of the race but were eventually overtaken by Austin’s Texas Rowing Center. DUC bested Jesuit’s Eight, the only other reginal entry in the powerhouse Eights race.

Crews race a time-trial format over a challenging 4.5-kilometer course. Competition is fierce, not just for medals; earning a position in the top half of an event guarantees a crew a coveted invitation to return in 2023.