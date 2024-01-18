WTW Boys, Girls Remain Perfect in 11-5A

W.T. White continued its hot start on a chilly night with a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday in District 11-5A boys soccer action at Loos Stadium.

Juan Gonzales had a goal and an assist to lead the Longhorns (4-1-2, 2-0-1), who have not allowed more than one goal in any game this season. The Patriots (1-5, 0-3) suffered their fourth straight loss.

In the girls game, WTW continued its perfect start to the season with a season-high scoring outburst in a dominating 9-0 win. The Longhorns (4-0, 3-0) have outscored their opponents by a combined 26-2. The Patriots (1-4-1, 0-2-1) were shut out for the fourth consecutive game.

Both WTW teams will continue league play against South Oak Cliff on Friday, while TJ will meet Adamson on Saturday.