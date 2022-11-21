Immersive Nutcracker Opens at Lighthouse ArtSpace

The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is now open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas through Dec. 31.

The exhibit showcases whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers during its 30-minute run.

“I can’t think of a better family past-time than spending the holidays with my kids and sharing this amazing story,” said Vito Iaia, co-producer of Immersive Nutcracker and co-founder of Impact Museums.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 classic, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, the production uses projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King then takes her on an adventure through a holiday-themed dreamscape.

“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” said producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”

Tickets for The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle start at $29.99 and can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.