From Our Table To Yours: Favorite Dishes 2022

You probably already have your Thanksgiving meal sorted by now, but we thought we’d take this opportunity to thank our readers for another year together and share some of our favorite recipes.

Mashed Potato Casserole

3 lbs Russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

8 oz. cream cheese softened

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup sour cream,

2 eggs lightly beaten

½ cup milk

½ cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon salt

pepper

Grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish or 3-quart baking dish with butter. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cubed potatoes in a large stock pan. Cover with cold water and salt well. Bring the potatoes to a rapid boil, then reduce the heat to medium. Simmer until the potatoes are fork tender (the chunks should fall apart easily when pieced with a fork.) Drain the potatoes and return to the hot pan. Place over low heat and simmer until all the moisture has evaporated–about 1-2 minutes. In a large bowl, mash hot potatoes with a potato masher. Mix in cream cheese, butter, sour cream, milk, eggs, onion, salt, and pepper. Beat the potato mixture with a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Place the potato mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until warmed through and slightly browned.

Read more about the mashed potato pie recipe here, chosen by People Newspapers publisher Pat Martin.

Macaroni Pie

3 cups whole milk

3 cups water

12 oz. elbow macaroni

½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

6 oz. freshly grated cheddar cheese

2 oz. parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large pot, bring the milk and water to a boil. Add the macaroni, stir well, and return to a boil; then reduce the heat and cook the pasta until tender (about 8 minutes or according to the instructions on your box), stirring occasionally. Drain the pasta but reserve about 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid. Add the salt to the pasta and blend well. Butter a 1½-quart casserole dish. Place one-third of the macaroni in the dish and top with one-third of the butter pieces and one-third of the cheddar cheese. Pour one-third of the reserved cooking liquid over the top. Repeat with two more layers of macaroni topped with butter and cheese, drizzling cooking liquid over each layer. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the top. Bake uncovered, for about 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Read more about this dish and its history in this post from our sister publication D Magazine by John Erickson, son of D Magazine‘s senior digital editor and former People Newspapers digital editor Bethany Erickson.