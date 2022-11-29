OUT & ABOUT: DSOL Debutantes Holiday Reception

The 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes were honored at a holiday reception and seated dinner Nov. 23.

The evening, which took place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, included a mixer for the debutantes and honor guard and a Bow Boot Camp for the debutantes.

The debutantes, honor guards, and their families were welcomed by Presentation Ball Chair Karen Cox.

“Thank you for spending your holiday evening with us,” Cox said. “This year, as we look forward to brighter days ahead in Dallas after the pandemic, we are ever so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate and honor the inspiring and resilient young women and men who compromise our 2022 Debutantes and Honor Guard, as well as their families.”

Janice Walsh chaired the event, but was unable to be in atttendance.

Each of the 26 debutantes was formally introduced by emcee Stan Gardner and joined by an honor guard escort for the presentation. The 2023 debutantes are as follows: Britton Barcus, Margaret Bracken, Stephanie Ciarochi, Kate Clark, Sarah Crow, Elena Dewar, Gracie Dix, Natalie Duvall, Arden Eiland, Charlotte Esping, Kaitlin Ann Kelly, Celeste Lay, Ella Marks, Ellie Michaelson, Gigi Miller, Lydia Pigott, Morgan Potter, Sasha Schwimmer, Ellie Steindorf, Catherine Stiles, Elizabeth Thompson, Lucy Tilden, CeCe Tribolet, Danielle Ward, Paige Williams, and Nicole Zimmer.

The debutantes will return for more parties and bow practice during the winter holiday season, and the events will culminate with the 37th Presentation Ball on Feb. 11, 2023. The Presentation Ball is the DSOL’s largest fundraiser, which has raised more than $13 million for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra since its start in 1987.