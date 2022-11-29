Rangers Ready for Annual Hoops Tourney

Jesuit Dallas will host some familiar foes and some new entrants in its annual Knights of Columbus basketball tournament this week.

The Rangers (6-4) will host Fort Worth South Hills in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hillcrest (0-6) also will compete in the three-day event, facing Lovejoy at 4 p.m. Other first-round matchups include Mesquite against Sachse and Lincoln against Frisco Centennial.

The semifinals will be on Friday with placing games on Saturday, highlighted by the championship game at 1:30 p.m.