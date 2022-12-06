Highland Park’s Crime Fighting Boy Scouts

Evan Huang, Troop 70 friends shoot prevention video for Eagle project

Evan Huang decided to trade a hammer for a camera for his Eagle Scout project.

“A lot of projects include building something or moving furniture, so doing something digital really interested me,” the Highland Park High School senior said.

Huang, who serves on the town of Highland Park’s Impact HP Committee youth leadership program, decided to make a crime prevention public service announcement after consulting with town staff.

“I had filmed silly videos, but I had never done a production,” Huang said. “So, I worked with my beneficiary, Lt. Lance Koppa, who sent me guidelines for crime prevention.”

With the intended message — the factors that motivate people to commit crimes, contemporary crime trends, and steps to reduce victimization — Huang wrote a script, gathered props, and planned each scene.

Troop 70 Boy Scouts acted out scenes to illustrate the need to take precautions to avoid common crimes.

Behind-the-scenes work required months of Zoom sessions and fundraising, but once the planning was complete, recording took two Saturdays.

Other Troop 70 Boy Scouts helped, including Huang’s friends Key Sumner, Tie Smith, and Dalton Burford, who acted for the video.

“I remember Evan’s first version of the video to be more than 90% complete,” Koppa said. “I was so impressed with Evan’s ability to capture crime prevention from a law enforcement perspective, then tie the message to a greater partnership with the community.”

Huang used his parents’ cars to show ways of preventing recurring vehicle crimes. Additionally, he videoed the HPDPS dispatch center to emphasize the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

“The town and my troop were all really supportive, and everyone loved it,” Huang said.

Huang raised $65 for the project, spent $32.82 to make the video, and donated the remaining $32.18 to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety’s crime prevention educational efforts.

“Without question, the video underscores the importance of crime prevention as a genuine effort between law enforcement and the community,” Koppa said. “Never underestimate the power of positive contact with the community.”