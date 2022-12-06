Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 28-Dec. 4

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TAMPERED TV

Stolen at an unlisted time Dec. 4: a television from an open garage in the 4200 block of Beaver Brook Place.

28 Monday

In the 10700 block of Brookport Place before 7:24 a.m., two dogs were fighting, so their owners tried to separate the dogs by putting their hands around the dogs’ necks. Both owners were bit as a result and were treated on-scene by Dallas-Fire Rescue.

Stolen before 5:33 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

29 Tuesday

There was a hit-and-run to a parked vehicle in the 6600 block of Bandera Avenue before 9:19 p.m.

Before 2:20 p.m., someone threatened to “shoot up” St. Mark’s School of Texas.

A man’s parked car was hit in the 5900 block of Berkshire Lane at an unlisted time, but the reckless driver didn’t leave their information.

A woman’s home in the 4600 block of Elsby Avenue was stolen from at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, someone stole from NorthPark Center.

30 Wednesday

Before 1:43 a.m., a publicly intoxicated driver hit a pillar to a home and a stationary vehicle in the 3900 block of North Crest Haven Road.

A fraudster tried to cash a forged check worth $19,900 in Preston Center before 2:53 p.m.

An unknown burglar entered a woman’s car and removed property in the parking lot of Shinsei Restaurant at an unlisted time.

1 Thursday

Before 1:19 a.m., a woman’s car was stolen from the Preston Center parking lot.

A stolen license plate was recovered before 5:33 a.m. in the 12000 block of Inwood Road.

An unknown reckless driver hit a woman’s parked car then fled the scene before 3:02 p.m. in the 6400 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

Someone stole from Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

A shoplifter stole from Preston Royal at an unlisted time.

2 Friday

Before 1:04 p.m., an offender violated a temporary protective order in the 5800 block of Waggoner Drive.

A shoplifter took property and attempted to leave without paying before 2:34 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 2:54 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A nonviolent family offense took place at an unlisted time in the 6900 block of Brookshire Drive.

3 Saturday

A visitor refused to leave a space in NorthPark Center after being warned before noon, resulting in a criminal trespass warning.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 9:11 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

No time was given for a hit-and-run in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Damaged at an unlisted time: a man’s property in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A shoplifter stole from a store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

4 Sunday

An unknown vandal caused damage to a construction site in the 8100 block of Douglas Avenue before 12:48 a.m.

Before 1:36 p.m., a robber stole from Preston Royal shopping center and hit someone before leaving the scene.