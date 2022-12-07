‘Could Have Danced All Night’ as Swiss Avenue Home Goes Broadway

From the front porch of Clare and Cal Chaney’s Swiss Avenue home, Dallas native Logan Lowery welcomed guests by singing On the Street Where You Live.

The Spotlight Dinner series, sponsored by PNC Bank, treats patrons to exclusive dinners, each showcasing a specific Broadway Dallas production.

The Oct. 13 dinner held in anticipation of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady included English garden-inspired canapés and Pimm’s Cup cocktails.

Guests strolled through rooms filled with cherished antiques and theatrical memories to the backyard, where they received binoculars and watched a performance of Ascot Gavotte.

Back inside, guests feasted on classic English courses, followed by a final serenade of I Could Have Danced All Night from Eliza Doolittle (performed by Presley Duyck).