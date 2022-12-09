Carolyn Canfield Lupton was born August 10, 1927, in Dallas, TX, to Halene Henning and Metesser Lee Canfield.

Carolyn passed away peacefully at home in Highland Park on November 24, 2022. She is pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 70 years, Tavenner C. Lupton, Jr. They raised three children and enjoyed eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She and Tav loved spending time with family and friends at their home in Sunnyvale and at Buck Spring Ranch in Llano.

Carolyn attended Hillcrest High School (valedictorian), Hockaday Junior College, and the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from SMU. She was involved in many charitable and social organizations: Dallas Women’s Club, Junior League of Dallas, Crystal Charity Ball, Le Femmes du Monde, The University of Texas at Austin Endowed Presidential Scholarship, UT Southwestern Medical Foundation, The Dallas Summer Musicals, and Kappa Alpha Theta and was honored as a Distinguished Woman of Northwood University.

Carolyn is survived by her children and spouses: Carol and Dr. Bill Huckin, Tav and Maureen Lupton of Dallas, and Laurie and Blake Liedtke of Houston; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Will and Marisa Huckin, Stuart and Merrick Huckin, Matthew Huckin of Dallas, Lacey and Ross Brunner, Taylor and Devon Liedtke of Houston, and Blake Liedtke, Jr. of Basalt, CO., Andrew Lupton of Chicago, IL, and Rachael Lupton of New York, NY.; and nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Weslyn, Liam, and Caroline Huckin, Laurie and Ross Jr. Brunner, and Olivia, Elizabeth, and Jack Liedtke. In addition, she is survived by her brother Charles Canfield and his wife Pat and pre-deceased by her sister Kitty Ritchie Holleman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p. m. on December 12 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to lend your time and support to the charity of your choosing.