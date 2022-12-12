Petbar to Celebrate Grand Opening This Weekend

Petbar, the new pet pampering business located at Forest Lane and Inwood Road, will celebrate its grand opening Sunday, Dec. 18.

The holiday-themed grand opening will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the store’s location at 5211 Forest Lane. Petbar offers pet grooming and washing with full and self-service available, and membership plans are available to keep pets clean all month at one price.

“Petbar really makes caring for your beloved pet fun and easy,” said Petbar Dallas – Inwood Forest co-owner Kristi Long. “Our concierge grooming team is amazingly talented and has such a high commitment to excellence.”

Grand opening activities will include photos with Santa, snacks and treats for humans and pets, and giveaways throughout the event. Guests who sign up for a membership during the event will also have their $100 initiation fee waived.

Long and co-owner Trish Judson plan to open more Petbar locations in North Texas, with their next planned to open in Frisco in January.

“Kristi and I have wanted to create a business together for years,” Judson said. “However, the COVID pandemic slowed our plans, but when we found Petbar, we knew it was a concept and a brand we could not only get behind but build and grow.”