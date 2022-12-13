Blue Wave Swimmers Earn Bronze at TISCA

Several Highland Park swimmers reached the finals against some elite competition at the North Texas TISCA meet in Lewisville, coming home with two medals.

They belonged to sophomore Angelina Huang, who claimed bronze in the girls 100-yard backstroke, and junior Ruihan Zhu, who took a bronze in the boys 100 breaststroke.

The Blue Wave finished eighth out of 38 schools in the overall team standings, right behind Jesuit Dallas, which only competed in the boys events.

The Rangers earned three gold medals, including two for William Savarese in the 100 butterfly — in which he broke a school record — and the 100 breaststroke. Leo Pelaez won the 200 individual medley and was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle.

In other action, HP split with Plano East in a dual meet on Nov. 30, winning the boys point total while narrowly falling to the Panthers in cumulative girls score.

Individual event winners for the Blue Wave included Huang (200 IM and 100 butterfly), Kylie Williams (girls 50 freestyle), Lydia Westcott (girls 100 backstroke), Luka Zivaljevic (boys 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Jonathan Nguyen (boys 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), and Zhu (100 breaststroke).

HP will host its final dual meet of the season on Jan. 10 against Lovejoy. That will also be the final competitive tuneup for the Blue Wave prior to the District 7-6A meet on Jan. 27.