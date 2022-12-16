HP Girls Get Defensive, Pummel MacArthur

It’s been more than a month since Highland Park has played a girls basketball game at home. But the Lady Scots aren’t showing any signs of road weariness.

HP crushed Irving MacArthur 60-22 on Friday for their second straight emphatic win to start District 7-6A play.

MacArthur is a perennial powerhouse enduring a rebuilding season, but it was still an impressive showing for the Lady Scots (12-5, 2-0), who allowed their fewest points in any game this season.

It also provided momentum for HP as it prepares for the bulk of the 7-6A schedule in 2023. The Lady Scots topped Richardson, another perennial playoff contender, by 22 points a week ago.

HP still has two more district contests plus a holiday tournament before they return to their home floor in early January. The next game is Monday at Richardson Berkner.