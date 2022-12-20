Tuesday, December 20, 2022

DPD: One Dead After Shooting on Steppington Drive

Dallas police say a man is dead after a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. 

Police say they responded to the call about 11:37 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Kurt Jackson, 44, died a the scene, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with any information about the case are asked to contact Det. John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3623 or by email at [email protected]

