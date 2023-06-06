American Girl Moving to The Shops at Park Lane

American Girl is planning a move out of Galleria Dallas to the Shops at Park Lane after more than 16 years in the Dallas market.

The doll brand is planning to open a 15,400-square-foot, two-level store in the Shops at Park Lane next to Nordstrom Rack, according to planning documents filed with the state. The project is expected to cost $9 million, with construction beginning in August and concluding in January 2024.

The new location will include a full-service restaurant, personal shopping, and both doll and girl hairstyling, manicures, and ear piercing at the signature Dolled Up Salon, Susan Jevens, a spokeswoman for American Girl, confirmed.

“As we proudly celebrate more than 16 years in the Dallas market, the American Girl store at The Shops at Park Lane is the ideal location to reach new and existing fans in a unique, family-friendly environment,” Jevens said. “While construction for the new store is underway, customers can continue to shop for their favorite American Girl products at our current location at Galleria Dallas or at the brand’s digital flagship at www.americangirl.com.”

American Girl has 10 stores in the U.S., and the Galleria location is the only one in Texas.