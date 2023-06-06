Wednesday, June 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy American Girl
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

American Girl Moving to The Shops at Park Lane

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

American Girl is planning a move out of Galleria Dallas to the Shops at Park Lane after more than 16 years in the Dallas market. 

The doll brand is planning to open a 15,400-square-foot, two-level store in the Shops at Park Lane next to Nordstrom Rack, according to planning documents filed with the state. The project is expected to cost $9 million, with construction beginning in August and concluding in January 2024.

The new location will include a full-service restaurant, personal shopping, and both doll and girl hairstyling, manicures, and ear piercing at the signature Dolled Up Salon, Susan Jevens, a spokeswoman for American Girl, confirmed.

“As we proudly celebrate more than 16 years in the Dallas market, the American Girl store at The Shops at Park Lane is the ideal location to reach new and existing fans in a unique, family-friendly environment,” Jevens said. “While construction for the new store is underway, customers can continue to shop for their favorite American Girl products at our current location at Galleria Dallas or at the brand’s digital flagship at www.americangirl.com.”

American Girl has 10 stores in the U.S., and the Galleria location is the only one in Texas.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Dallas ISD Breaks Ground on Tom Gooch Elementary Renovations

Maria Lawson 0

Congratulations, W.T. White High School Class of 2022

Maria Lawson 1

TACA Silver Cup Luncheon Details Announced

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.