Explore ‘The Artistry of Faith and Culture’ at the Arboretum’s DeGolyer House
The Dallas Arboretum debuted the Artistry of Faith and Culture exhibit at the DeGolyer House this season. The exhibit features the three world holidays celebrated during the season — Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa — along with Diwali celebrated in the fall.
It runs through Dec. 31 and is part of the arboretum’s seasonal festivities.
“This collaborative community-sourced exhibit showcases these diverse cultural traditions throughout the house. Special thanks to the community partners that helped with this special exhibit: Interfaith Council of The Thanks-Giving Foundation, DFW Indian Cultural Society, Texas Jewish Arts Association, thinkIndia Foundation and Pan African Connection & Friends,” said Dallas Arboretum president and CEO Mary Brinegar.
Holiday at the Arboretum also includes The Christmas Village, The 12 Days of Christmas, and the 50-foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree. These three large-scale outdoor displays are perfectly designed for the 66-acre garden and are open to the public both in the daytime and evening.
Tickets, which range from $10-$35, are required for entry for the garden