HP Boys Take Third in Allen Tournament

Highland Park brought home a third-place trophy after winning three of four games this week at the Allen Holiday Invitational boys basketball tournament.

The Scots fell to District 7-6A rival and eventual tournament champion Lake Highlands 47-41 in the Gold Bracket semifinals on Wednesday before bouncing back with a convincing 65-53 victory over powerhouse Amarillo in the third-place game on Thursday.

Dylan Walker scored 27 points and Coleson Messer added 19 against the Sandies, as HP established a big early lead and never looked back. Walked paced the team in scoring in all three wins.

Earlier in the three-day event, the Scots (13-5, 2-1) dropped Prosper 67-46 in the first round and League City Clear Falls 74-53 in the quarterfinals.

HP’s lone defeat was its second against the nationally ranked Wildcats this month. They will meet for a third time on Jan. 17 at Lake Highlands.

Next up, the Scots will have a quick re-entry into the district schedule on Saturday at Richardson Berkner. They will return home on Jan. 3 to meet Irving Nimitz.