Lady Scots Compete Well in Duncanville

Taking its annual holiday break from district play, Highland Park claimed one victory in three games against elite competition at the annual Sandra Meadows Classic basketball tournament this week in Duncanville.

The Lady Scots topped Amarillo Palo Duro 41-32 in a consolation game between defeats against Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) and Hardin-Jefferson.

Paris Lauro scored 18 points and Audrey Walker added 11 for HP in its first-round game against Harvard-Westlake from Los Angeles, which pulled away late for a 59-43 win.

That sent the Lady Scots (14-7, 3-0) into the consolation bracket, where they bounced back against Palo Duro before narrowly falling to Class 4A powerhouse Hardin-Jefferson 47-43 the same day. Lauro, a New Mexico signee, scored a game-high 22 points and freshman Kate Danner tallied 10 in that game.

HP will resume District 7-6A play on Jan. 3 at Richardson Pearce before returning home on Jan. 6 to host Irving, which will be its first home game in almost two months.