After defeating Plano West, the Highland Park boys return home for the HP Classic tournament starting Thursday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Soccer Season to Kick Off at HP Classic

The start of a new year means the start of a new season for high school soccer teams. And for Highland Park, that means hosting the annual HP Classic tournament.

The three-day, round-robin event at Highlander Stadium will include three games apiece for all participating boys and girls teams on the first weekend of the regular season.

The Scots will host Carrollton Newman Smith (7 p.m. Thursday), Midlothian (7 p.m. Friday),  and Carrollton R.L. Turner (3:30 p.m. Saturday).

Meanwhile, the Lady Scots will face Cedar Park (11:30 a.m. Thursday), Midland Legacy (1 p.m. Friday), and Mansfield Lake Ridge (2 p.m. Saturday).

The HP boys started the season with a 3-2 win at Plano West on Tuesday behind two goals from Jake Whitehurst and one from Jack O’Grady. The tournament will be their final preparation prior to opening the 16-game schedule in District 7-6A on Jan. 10 at Irving.

