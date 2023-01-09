Thomas Jefferson, Walnut Hill Schools Now Open

Today marks the “homecoming” for students at Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy.

Both schools today celebrated the openings of their new campuses, replacing facilities destroyed in the October 2019 tornado.

The renovated Thomas Jefferson High School is about 330,000 square feet, with much of the existing 64-year-old building receiving refurbishments and additions, including a new gym, athletic improvements, renovations of existing educational spaces, new computer science labs, and a library and administrative area.

The new Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy will replace the storm-damaged Walnut Hill Elementary and Cary Middle Schools. The 118,000-square-foot campus includes age-appropriate gym spaces, a library, and a cafeteria, along with multiple exterior learning spaces. The new academy will be home to students pre-K through eighth grade.

