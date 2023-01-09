Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Thomas Jefferson High School is located at 4001 Walnut Hill Lane. The campus' neighbor, new Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, is at 3978 Killion Drive. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas ISD
Preston Hollow Schools 

Thomas Jefferson, Walnut Hill Schools Now Open

Today marks the “homecoming” for students at Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy.

Both schools today celebrated the openings of their new campuses, replacing facilities destroyed in the October 2019 tornado.

The renovated Thomas Jefferson High School is about 330,000 square feet, with much of the existing 64-year-old building receiving refurbishments and additions, including a new gym, athletic improvements, renovations of existing educational spaces, new computer science labs, and a library and administrative area.

(READ: Thomas Jefferson HS Projected to Open in January)

The new Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy will replace the storm-damaged Walnut Hill Elementary and Cary Middle Schools. The 118,000-square-foot campus includes age-appropriate gym spaces, a library, and a cafeteria, along with multiple exterior learning spaces. The new academy will be home to students pre-K through eighth grade.

(READ: Meet Walnut Hill Academy’s New Principal)

