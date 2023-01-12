February Site Readings

If you were out of town for the holidays, here are some stories you may have missed on our website from December and January:

A unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance took over the deed to the mall and the 400-plus-room Westin Galleria Dallas hotel shortly before Christmas. Despite social media rumors that circulated after the deal became public knowledge, the mall’s general manager says the mall is not closing.

The plan seeks to restore Frank Lloyd Wright’s only theater design built to its original 1959 condition. In addition to restoring the theater, the plan calls for adding four new buildings to Dean Park, a new proscenium theater with seating for about 200, a “black box” theater with seating for 100, a multipurpose building, and a five-story tower. These facilities would sit on what is now largely surface parking. Two underground parking garages would be added as well to accommodate the cars. Some park board members, though, have since raised alarms about the plan’s cost.

Plans for paving and landscaping improvements in Snider Plaza are in the works. University Park staff began constructing a mock-up of the proposed design at a lot the city owns on Rankin, just west of Snider Plaza, and sought input on the design from city council members. The city’s planning and zoning commission, city council, and neighbors will have the opportunity to weigh in on the design before plans are finalized.

The almost 10,000-square-foot exhibition that visitors the science and technology needed to create Pixar’s animated films and characters will run until early September.