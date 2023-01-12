Talented Dallas-based newspaper photographer Jake Dean died after a brief illness on December 10, 2022.

His 30-year photography career began in 1993 when Park Cities People Publisher Pat Martin hired him to take photos for a new Television Guide. He worked for the newspaper until 2001 when The Dallas Business Journal claimed him as their staff photographer. His Twitter account described himself as a cyclist, N Scale loco lover, and saltwater fish hobbyist.

Jake covered real estate, construction, manufacturing, and aviation, along with breaking news. His portfolio included portraits of Dallas business leaders and scores of lawyers for The Texas Lawbook. Certified by the FAA with a Remote Pilot Certificate, Jake used his drone to capture aerial views of homes damaged by the 2019 tornado, a derailed train at Tenison Park, and the Dallas and Fort Worth skylines.

Jake’s life was celebrated at a memorial at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on December 18, 2022. Jake’s brother Adam wrote, “It (the “FOE”) is tucked down a Dallas neighborhood road and rather like Jake: cool without ever once trying to be, and almost from another age.”