Closures for MLK Day

In recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Jan. 16, city of Dallas, town of Highland Park, and city of University Park offices will have the following closures:

Dallas Public Libraries: Closed all day.

Highland Park Library: Closed all day

University Park Library: Closed all day

City of University Park holiday sanitation schedule: The Monday-Thursday route will run Tuesday-Thursday, and the Tuesday-Friday route will run Wednesday-Friday.

Sanitation: Administrative offices will be closed all day, but there will be no interruption to collection or McCommas Bluff Landfill operations.

Parks and Recreation: Administrative offices, recreation centers, program/recreational facilities, and venues will be closed and resume normal hours of operation Tuesday.

Municipal Courts: The Dallas Municipal Courts Building will be closed and reopen Tuesday.

Dallas Water Utilities: Administrative and customer service offices will be closed. For emergency water requests, residents are urged to call 311. For non-emergency requests, visit https://dallascrm.force.com/public/servicetypes.