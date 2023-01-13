Defense Keeps HP Girls Rolling in 7-6A

Highland Park completed a sweep of the first half of the District 7-6A slate on Friday with a convincing 55-39 victory over Lake Highlands.

The Lady Scots (18-7, 7-0) have won their seven league games by an average margin of 35 points and haven’t allowed more than 39 points in any of them. That’s despite playing six of the seven on the road.

New Mexico signee Paris Lauro dominated with 28 points on Friday to lead HP, which broke open a close game by shutting out Lake Highlands in the fourth quarter.

Lauro also scored a game-high 18 points during a 66-39 thrashing of Irving Nimitz on Tuesday, which also saw the Lady Scots pull away after halftime.

HP will begin a four-game homestand on Jan. 17 against Richardson and will play six of the final seven regular-season games on its home floor.