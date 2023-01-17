Out & About: ‘Leave a Legacy’ Concert

The Magdalen House’s Nov. 3 benefit concert raised more than $440,000 for alcoholic women in recovery.

The nonprofit, which celebrated its 35th anniversary at the event, helps women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost based on 12-step spiritual principals.

The community concert held at The Rustic was a sold-out event featuring live entertainment from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. The event also included hearing stories from recovering women and auction items.

“Leave a Legacy is our favorite event of the year,” said Lisa Kroencke, executive director of The Magdalen House. “We created this event with the inspiration of the very women we serve in mind. Witnessing recovered alcoholic women come together and help others find freedom and recovery from alcoholism is incredible.”

The event was co-chaired by Alyson Griffith, Kathleen Powell, and Kristy Hoglund Robinson, with Nancy and Jack Zogg recognized as honorary chairs for their role in advancing the organization’s mission.

“Leave a Legacy was designed to demonstrate the importance of the services The Magdalen House provides to all alcoholic women and reduce the stigma surrounding alcoholism while inspiring attendees to make a lasting impact that will help all alcoholic women,” Kroencke said. “We are extremely grateful for the generous support of our community.”