Chapman Leads Scots to Round Rock Title

The Highland Park boys edged Kingwood to bring home a team title from an optional gymnastics meet in Round Rock on Friday.

With top gymnast Clayton Staunton sidelined, fellow senior Austin Chapman filled the void for HP by winning three of six individual events.

John Sartain was third in the all-around standings in addition to finishing second on pommel horse, vault, and parallel bars. Ryder Green placed third on vault.

HP will return to action on Feb. 2 at the Mark Williams Invitational in Bedford before returning home for the HP Invitational on Feb. 16.

