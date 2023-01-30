Winter Storm Warning Issued For Dallas Area

Dallas is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Per the National Weather Service, widespread icing on bridges, overpasses, and surface streets is expected through at least Wednesday night.

That means it’s time to hunker down and prepare to avoid frozen pipes.

State Farm has some tips to avoid a winter mess:

Let faucets drip overnight to keep water moving freely.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes under sinks and on exterior walls.

Seal leaks that allow cold air inside.

Disconnect garden hoses or use indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes.

Here’s what to do if your pipes freeze, though:

If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave the faucets turned on and call a plumber.

Use a hair dryer as a possible heat source (with caution). You may be able to thaw a frozen pipe using a hair dryer — make sure you are not in standing water. Start by warming the pipe as close to the faucet as possible, working toward the coldest section of pipe.

Shut off the water supply. If your water pipes have already burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house. Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it. Be sure to leave the water faucets turned on.

Contact your insurance company if there is damage.

As for local public schools, Highland Park ISD and Dallas ISD were open Monday but canceled after-school activities for Monday, and announced Monday evening that their campuses and offices would be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. SMU said all classes and activities after 5 p.m. Monday are canceled, and canceled classes and activities for Tuesday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said Dallas County offices, the courts, and jury services will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Many town of Highland Park staff will work remotely Tuesday, and the library will be closed. Those who need assistance from town staff can call 214-521-4161. Public Works, Parks, and Department of Public Safety will be on hand, though, and can be contacted at any time by calling 214-521-5000.

The city of University Park says the landfill and recycling center used by the city will be closed Tuesday. Accordingly, all trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Tuesday will shift to Wednesday.

We’ll continue to update this post as more updates become available.