Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CAPER

A thief made off with a Bobcat skid steer from the 5300 block of Sewanee Road and left it near a construction site in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue before 4:30 a.m. Jan. 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Monday

Reported at 9:56 a.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing various household items from outside a home in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

A careless driver hit the passenger side mirror and front passenger door of a BMW x53 at 10:19 a.m. in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane and continued eastbound without stopping to exchange information.

24 Tuesday

An intruder rummaged through an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside a home in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue before 5:25 a.m.

An unwelcome guest got into 29the garage of a home in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue at 7 a.m., but didn’t take anything.

A crook took various tools from a Chevrolet Express parked in the 5600 block of Golf Drive before 1:30 p.m.

25 Wednesday

A sneaky shoplifter made off with a handbag from the Christian Dior store in Highland Park Village before 1:49 p.m.

26 Thursday

A mischief maker scratched a Subaru Crosstek parked in a garage in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue before 11:15 a.m.

A reckless driver hit a Land Rover while she was stopped near Bird Bakery in Highland Park Village, scuffing part of the right rear quarter panel, and left without providing information before 12:45 p.m.

A careless driver backed into a Lucid Air at 1:55 p.m. while trying to back out of a parking spot in Highland Park Village and, after stopping to converse with the driver of the Lucid Air, got back into a Chevrolet Sonic, and left the scene without exchanging information.

A burglar got into a Range Rover parked outside Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took $2,500, a Microsoft Surface, an iPad mini, credit cards, calculators, and other office equipment at 5:45 p.m.

27 Friday

Arrested at 12:16 a.m.: a 40 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

Arrested at 12:57 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of public intoxication and providing a fictitious driver’s license/ID in the 4400 block of Highland Drive.

Arrested at 11:23 a.m.: a 20-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 2:15 p.m.: an 18-year-old accused of burglary of a vehicle and for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 11:43 p.m.: a 45-year-old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

28 Saturday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 41-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

29 Sunday

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Beverly Drive to open a credit card account at 3:50 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

Arrested at 3 p.m.: a 43-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

24 Tuesday

A jerk took a purse from an Uber in the 3400 block of Amherst Street before 6:20 p.m.

A burglar got into a Mercedes parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 4:05 p.m. and took stuff.

25 Wednesday

A thief found easy pickings of a purse left in an unlocked Jeep Wrangler in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive before 11:25 a.m.

A ne’er do well made off with the tip jar at Goff’s Hamburgers in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 7:52 p.m.

A crook drove off in a Corvette that was parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 10:30 p.m.

27 Friday

A pilferer picked up a license plate from a vehicle in the 6300 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 8:05 p.m.

29 Sunday

Arrested at 11:51 p.m.: a 24-year-old man for a warrant in the 7400 block of Westchester Drive.