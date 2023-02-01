ESD Senior Follows Family Legacy Into College Soccer

Instead of Texas, Truth Byars and younger sibling Treasure are heading to SMU

Soccer is a sport of goals, and Truth Byars has achieved most of hers, ever since spending countless hours on the sidelines watching her two older sisters.

She’s followed in the footsteps of Tatyana and Trinity, reaching the same elite level to earn a Division I college scholarship. But instead of continuing their legacy at the University of Texas, Truth is staying closer to home at SMU.

The senior striker at the Episcopal School of Dallas is the middle child among five soccer siblings. She signed with the Mustangs in November along with younger sister Treasure, who plans to graduate from high school early to enroll in the same class as Truth.

“Our sport was soccer. We were all going to play,” Truth said. “I always used to go to their games. That’s kind of when my parents knew.”

Truth might be the most soft-spoken of the siblings, but she has made plenty of noise as a playmaker with the ball at her feet for the Solar club team and at ESD.

She was a key offensive player last season for the Eagles, who finished just behind eventual SPC champion in the North zone standings and placed fourth in the conference tournament.

“She was a player we could count on. She does really well under pressure,” said ESD head coach Jana Hopson. “This year, she isn’t able to play, but I look at her like a coach figure. She knows the game so well, and I respect her vision.”

Truth has been sidelined this season while she recovers from surgery to repair a torn knee ligament. She expects to return to the field in time for the start of SMU’s fall season.

“I’m sad about it, but I have to stay positive because injuries can be more mental than physical,” she said. “It’s good to know that I’m still part of the team.”

Meanwhile, Trinity was named the Big 12 offensive MVP last fall after scoring 17 goals for the Longhorns. She also is a member of the United States under-20 national team.

“When I was younger, I felt like there was pressure to be as good as my sisters, not from my parents but from within myself,” she said. “Now it’s more like competition.”

Truth and Treasure, a midfielder, have played together on various teams for the past several years. But what about the possibility of competing against Trinity at the college level?

“It would definitely be a good matchup,” Truth said.