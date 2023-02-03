16th Seats for Soldiers Returns After Pandemic-Induced Hiatus

The Dallas Mavericks, American Airlines, the Neal and Jamie Hawks Foundation, and Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse partnered for the 16th-annual Seats for Soldiers Jan. 30.

The one-of-a-kind experience brought more than 100 service members — wounded, ill, and injured members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard — to enjoy dinner from the steakhouse and enjoy courtside seats for the Dallas Mavericks versus Detroit Pistons game at American Airlines Center.

After missing two years due to the pandemic, soldiers and sponsors were excited to be back. The day started with attendees taking an American Airlines charter flight from San Antonio to Dallas, with American Airlines pilots and flight attendants volunteering their time to make it happen.

“As an Army veteran myself, I’m especially proud to work alongside a team that cares for our nation’s heroes and makes special events like these happen,” said David Seymour, chief operating officer for American Airlines.

Upon landing, the soldiers were treated to a four-course meal provided by Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse at the Network Bar. Staff volunteered their time to put on the complementary meal for the attendees.

“We are honored to partner with American Airlines and the Dallas Mavericks to thank our service members and veterans for their dedication to our country,” said Samir Dhurandhar, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse corporate chef and partner.

The event’s concept came from Mavericks season ticket holders Neal and Jamie Hawks, who, along with other front-row season ticket holders, have donated their seats to host the service members.

After the game, the soldiers attended a meet-and-greet session with Mavericks players and entertainers.

“After a two-season hiatus, we are honored to bring back Seats for Soldiers as a token of our appreciation to the brave men and women in uniform,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “The game of basketball, and sports in general, would not be possible without the sacrifice of these service members, and this night is our way to recognize them.”