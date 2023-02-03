Friday, February 3, 2023

PHOTO: Maria Lawson
Life Preston Hollow 

Galleria to Celebrate Galentine’s With Skating Night

Maria Lawson

The Galleria Dallas is celebrating the first of many themed skating events in 2023 with a “Galentine’s Skate Night” Feb. 11.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., and guests are encouraged to wear red to match the Lunar New Year lanterns hanging above the rink. Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Beyoncé are some of the female-empowering artists planned for the playlist lineup.

Each skater will be given a Galentine’s gift and entered into a raffle to win a prize featuring makeup from Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s makeup line.

Tickets are $12 each plus $5 for skate rental. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.

