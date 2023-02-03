Girl Scouts Celebrate Black History Month, Cookie Season at Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas now features a new display titled Girl Scouts Celebrate Black History Month, which will be open until Feb. 27.

The interactive display was created through the center’s partnership with Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to highlight the stories of Black Girl Scouts of the past, present, and future, as well as other notable Black women and girls.

In honor of those who came before, Josephine Holloway is featured for her work creating Black Girl Scout Troops. In 1942, she led the first Black Girl Scout Troop in Tennessee, and simultaneously one of the first in the country.

Honorees of present-day leaders include DeSoto’s Deborah Franklin and Tanya Clay of Service Unit 213 and mother-daughter duo Majorie and Michelle Burrell of Richardson’s Troop 1906.

Gold Award Girl Scout Zara Jones is spotlighted in the future of scouting section for her work restoring the Plano African American Museum during the COVID-19 pandemic by bringing its components online.

The display also features a tribute to Fort Worth’s Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit honoring the contributions of Black Girl Scouts and leaders,” said GSNETX CEO Jennifer Bartkowski. “It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps all girls realize their potential.”

The organization’s annual Girl Scout Cookie Program will be active during the time of the display, so each weekend in February, Girl Scouts will run cookie booths in the south node of Galleria Dallas, near Sephora.

In addition, each person who utilizes Galleria Dallas’ curbside pickup service during February will get a box of Girl Scout cookies purchased by the center in support of GSNETX.

With Girl Scout Cookie season, Cookie Box Creations makes its return to Galleria Dallas after two years of suspension due to the pandemic.

Seven teams of sixth-to-12th grade Girl Scouts paired with architects and engineers will compete to design the best free-standing structure out of cookie boxes on Sunday, Feb. 26. The teams will design around the Discover America, National Parks theme to showcase different national parks and their habitats.

Then, Galleria Dallas will host Girl Scout Skate Day on March 12, when Girl Scouts from the area can view the creations and celebrate the end of the cookie season at the Galleria Ice Skating Center.

“In celebration of the 2023 Cookie Season, we are excited to work alongside the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to present an exciting month of learning and engagement,” said Megan Townsend, Galleria Dallas’ director of marketing. “As a former Girl Scout myself, I can attest to how impactful my participation in the Cookie Program was in shaping me to becoming who I am today. It is amazing to be able to showcase so many amazing Black leaders shaping not only scouting but our world.”