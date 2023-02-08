Depth Propels Bears to TAPPS Swim Title

Ursuline didn’t win any individual events, but it still topped rival Bishop Lynch for the girls team championship at the TAPPS Division I swimming meet on Tuesday in San Antonio.

The Bears got a boost from their relay teams, winning their only gold medal in the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Cora Heidemann, Adeline Wongso, Ariana Burlingame, and Caroline Rippel.

Heidemann also medaled in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Rippel in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Wongso in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Ursuline was the runner-up in both freestyle relays, too.

Meanwhile, two Parish Episcopal swimmers reached the medal podium — Camlyn Belle in the girls 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and Marcus Humplick in the boys 100 freestyle.