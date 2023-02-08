Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ICED IN

No crimes were reported on the Dallas Police public data viewer in the Preston Hollow area on Jan. 31. Thanks, ice storm.

30 Monday

A thief stole from a woman at a home in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue at an unlisted time.

1 Wednesday

A drunk driver was in possession of fraudulent identifiers before 10:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

2 Thursday

Damaged before 6:55 p.m.: a woman’s car window in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a restaurant in Inwood Village.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

3 Friday

An unexpected death was reported before 9:18 a.m. at Renaissance at Preston Hollow.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar damaged a woman’s car window before 11:35 a.m. and stole stuff in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

Before 1:03 p.m., a burglar opened a woman’s car door and stole from it while she was loading her trunk in the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.

A shoplifter stole from NorthPark Center before 3:09 p.m.

In a NorthPark Center parking lot, a burglar broke a woman’s car window, entered the vehicle, and moved some stuff around, but didn’t steal anything, before 6:41 p.m.

A burglar damaged and entered a woman’s vehicle without consent before 7:39 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

At an unlisted time, a woman’s property was removed without consent and her windshield and front bumper were damaged from the 4400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

4 Saturday

A robber entered the Texaco in the 12900 block of Preston Road holding a gun and demanded money before 7:16 a.m.

An abandoned vehicle on a public road was reported before 8:41 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

A burglar broke a man’s window, entered the residence, took property, and then fled before 12:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of Inwood Road.

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered before 6:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of Northaven Road.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole from it without consent before 6:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of Northaven Road.

A shoplifter was in possession of identifying information at NorthPark Center before 6:49 p.m. and received a criminal trespass warning.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar entered a woman’s car to steal the car owner’s belongings, driver’s license, and credit/debit cards (and used them) before 7:59 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks.

5 Sunday

Before 1:23 a.m., someone was in possession of Dextroamphetamine and Alprazolam and was drunk driving in the 9700 block of Midway Road.

A drunk driver was caught before 1:32 a.m. in the 9400 block of the Dallas North Tollway.

Another drunk driver was caught in the 7200 block of Inwood Road before 1:43 p.m.

A woman’s car was damaged at an unknown time in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

A man’s property was destroyed at an unlisted time at NorthPark Center.