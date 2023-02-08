Comings and Goings

Thursday, February 9, 2023

360 Brunch House. PHOTO: Courtesy 360 Brunch House
Now Open

360 Brunch House

Mockingbird Station

The breakfast and brunch spot serves omelets, skillets, benedicts, avocado toast, and more.

Coupes 

The Shops of Highland Park

The champagne bar features champagne, of course, plus wine, craft cocktails, and small plates. 

Custom Meats

4333 Lovers Lane

The butcher shop offers house-ground sausages, hamburger meat, and plenty of ready-carved cuts.

Glosslab

4416 Lovers Lane

The membership-based salon offers manicures and pedicures and puts hygiene first by being “waterless.”

Perrault Beverage

Mockingbird Station

The family-owned boutique specializes in world-class wine, spirits, and local brewers.

Various Stores

NorthPark Center 

  • 2000s favorite clothing, accessories, and fragrance brand Abercrombie and Fitch opened on level one near Macy’s.
  • Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing opened on level one near Nordstrom.
  • Doc Popcorn opened on level two near Macy’s.
  • The Copenhagen-based clothing and accessories brand Ganni opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
  • The bespoke menswear store Hive & Colony opened on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
  • Coffee spot La La Land Kind Cafe opened on level two between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
  • Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.
  • Clothing brand Vuori opened on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
  • And sandwich spot Which Wich opened on level two in the NorthPark cafes. 

Coming soon

Ramble Room

Snider Plaza 

The American restaurant concept from restauranteur Jon Alexis, the owner of TJ’s Seafood, Escondido, and Malibu Poke, joins the restaurants planned for the shopping center this year.

Gone

Seasons 52

NorthPark Center

 The grill and wine bar concept known for healthy menu items closed after more than a decade.

Dreamscape

NorthPark Center

The virtual reality experience in the AMC closed after three years.

