Carter Baumgartner is one of three Highland Park wrestlers who advanced to the Class 6A state tournament on Feb. 17-18. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Three HP Wrestlers to Grapple for Titles

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Three Highland Park wrestlers will compete at the Class 6A state meet next weekend in suburban Houston.

Carter Baumgartner (126 pounds), Jarek Delgado (165 pounds), and David Ray (175 pounds) each finished third in their weight class at the Region II tournament on Saturday in Allen to advance.

The Scots finished eighth in the team standings at regionals against a powerhouse field that included Allen and The Woodlands College Park, who combined to win eight of the 14 weight classes.

The state tournament will begin with opening rounds on Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress, with medal matches slated for Saturday in all weight classes.

