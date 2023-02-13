Isner Falls in Thrilling Dallas Open Final

Highland Park resident John Isner was within a single point of winning his hometown ATP Tour event before falling to China’s Wu Yibing on Sunday at the Dallas Open.

The second installment of the tournament at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex culminated with Isner falling to Wu in the singles championship match in three thrilling sets, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Isner, 37, recorded 44 aces and had four match points in the second set but couldn’t put away 23-year-old Wu, who became the first Chinese player to claim an ATP Tour championship. The third-set tiebreaker went to 14-12 before a capacity crowd.

Isner, who has become a tournament ambassador for the Dallas event since it moved from New York last year, was eliminated in the semifinals a year ago by eventual champion Reilly Opelka.

“It was a tough one to lose,” Isner said. “This one stings, for sure. I wanted to win in my backyard. Nonetheless, it was a positive week. The energy on the court was awesome.”

Meanwhile, Wu ousted four seeded players in the bracket, including a semifinal triumph over top seed Taylor Fritz, who is ranked No. 8 in the world. After accepting the newly christened Lamar Hunt Trophy, Wu’s breakthrough elevated him to No. 58 in the world rankings.

“It’s very special. Hopefully there’s more to come,” Wu said. “I felt like if I played John, all the crowd would go against me. But people here are very experienced and respect each player. They’re passionate fans.”

Isner’s lengthy tournament run provided a win for charity, as he pledged to donate $100 for every ace during the event to the John Isner Foundation, specifically helping families obtain basic necessities while their children are receiving care at Children’s Health. Isner’s ace count for the week was 138, which equals $13,800.

Isner also reached a milestone with his 500th career tiebreaker win during the first set of a quarterfinal on Friday against Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez. Isner extended his tour record in that category.

In the doubles bracket, the top-seeded tandem of Great Britain’s Jamie Murray and Australia’s Michael Venus won the championship match in three sets over the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons — a former SMU standout — and Jackson Withrow.