UP Taking 2023 Citizen of the Year Nominations

The search for the city of University Park’s 2023 Citizen of the Year is underway.

The city’s taking applications until June 1. A panel of residents will select and notify the honoree the week of June 5. The honoree will receive a plaque and a special Citizen of the Year gift from Mayor Tommy Stewart. Nominate a resident for 2023 Citizen of the Year

The city council created the award to boost public awareness and appreciation for residents who work to better the city’s quality of life. Previous honorees include Melissa Rieman, Brad Bradley, Dan Branch, Erin Schreyer, and more. Those with questions about the nomination process, can contact Steve Mace at 214-987-5301 or send him an email.