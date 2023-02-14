Dallas College to Host ‘The Accommodation’ Discussion

Dallas College will be hosting author Jim Schutze and Dallas Commissioner John Wiley Price Feb. 15 for a discussion about The Accommodation.

The book, authored by Jim Schutze, is a civil rights text that outlines the story of Dallas from slavery through the Civil Rights Movement.

“The Accommodation: Journey to Triumph,” which will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Campus, is part of the college’s Black History Month programming. There is also a virtual option to attend.

“February will be about Black resistance, perseverance, and the journey of triumph,” said Dr. Jasmine Parker, senior director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Dallas College. “We honor both perseverance and rest as forms of resistance and what people need in order to thrive.”

Parker will moderate the discussion, followed by a Q&A session.

“We hope this offering produces transparent conversations and culturally based learning opportunities in our classrooms, workspaces, and other facets of life as we commit to a more inclusive path forward,” Parker said.

The Accommodation was September 2022’s focus for Big D Reads, a volunteer-led community book club initiative with Communities Foundation of Texas, nonprofit publisher Deep Vellum, D Magazine Partners, which includes People Newspapers, and 50+ others.

To RSVP or for more information about the event, visit Dallas College’s website.